Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is convinced that the Whites’ current style of football will be enough to keep them in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are currently 14th in the Premier League, with 17 points to their name, but have been largely inconsistent, with their longest unbeaten stretch in the top flight this season being a three-game run.

Although they have scored 24 times over the course of 14 games, their attack focused approach under Bielsa has left the backline vulnerable, resulting in them shipping 30 goals, the most in the league.

Concerns have been raised over whether the Yorkshire giants should go into games with a more cautious approach, but ex-White Dorigo believes they will be able to ensure their survival by continuing with their style of football.

Dorigo is of the view that the Whites have shown their style is effective against most of their rivals in the top flight and proved it is a winning formula.

Asked whether he thinks Leeds should change their style, Dorigo told LUTV: “I think you have to understand how we play our system and the belief the players have in it and thinking okay is this going to keep us up?

“Well absolutely, of course it is because we are going to certainly beat quite a few teams playing that way.

“We have already shown what we can do against the big boys.

“Okay we came unstuck in one or two, Chelsea [3-1 loss] second half I thought and of course Manchester United [6-2 loss], but in a lot of others we gave them one heck of a game.

“So, I enjoy it, I think it is great to watch, sometimes it gives me kittens, I nervous as heck.

“It is entertaining and what you have to remember as well, not too long ago we were wallowing 13th in the Championship playing rubbish football going absolutely nowhere

“Look where we are now, it is incredible.”

Leeds will be looking to tighten up at the back as they seek to put themselves in a strong position heading into 2021 in the Premier League.