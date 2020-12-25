Leeds United centre-back Robin Koch has explained that his rehabilitation is going according to plan and stressed he is motivated to return to action for the Whites in 2021.

Koch has been a regular for Leeds since joining the club in the last transfer window, but received a setback when he suffered an injury against Chelsea this month.

The Germany international was forced off the pitch due to a knee injury just nine minutes into the Whites’ game against Chelsea and had to undergo surgery to repair the problem.

Koch has missed Leeds’ last three games and is expected to miss several more, but the defender remains in high spirits, with the support from the fans keeping him motivated to return to action soon.

The centre-back has revealed that his rehabilitation process is going on the right track and is confident that he can get back on the pitch in 2021.

“Everything is going according to plan and very well“, Koch told German daily Bild.

“I will continue to work on my comeback over the holidays and I am confident that I will be back on the field soon in the new year.

“The many positive messages I receive give me additional motivation.“

Leeds have conceded nine goals from their three games without Koch and will be hoping to have the defender back in action soon.