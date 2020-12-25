Tony Dorigo has admitted he was unsure if a number of Leeds United players would be good enough to get to the Premier League, but admits he has been proven wrong as some stars now look beyond top flight level.

Marcelo Bielsa took over a team that had finished mid-table in the Championship and led them to promotion within two years, ending Leeds’ 16-year exile from the Premier League.

While the Whites made a significant investments in the transfer market following their promotion, Bielsa has kept faith with the bulk of the promotion winning squad.

Looking back at the team’s quality before Bielsa’s appointment, former Leeds star Dorigo has admitted that he doubted some of the players’ ability to get to the top flight.

However, Dorigo feels the players that he questioned are now flying high, even looking like international players, and credited Bielsa’s influence for the improvement.

“I think having that two years under Bielsa initially [has helped in the Premier League step up], the learning is continuing as the players are going on“, Dorigo said on LUTV.

“Now you can see how well drilled they are, how fit they are and they are building on that experience.

“Some players I thought two-and-a-half years ago ‘well, are they going to be able to make it to the Premier League? Are they good enough to do it?’

“Now, they are shining, they are absolutely shining and looking like international players let alone just Premier League players.

“It is great to see and just to be talking about Leeds United back in the big time, and these games coming up, is really exciting because it has been a long long time.“

Leeds have enjoyed a promising start to life in the Premier League and Bielsa will be keen to make sure his side’s campaign does not come off the rails over a busy festive period.