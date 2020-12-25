Alan McInally believes that West Ham United’s Declan Rice should be grouped in the same price bracket as Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

A key figure in the current West Ham team, Rice has helped David Moyes to steer the Hammers up the Premier League standings and his stock has risen in line with the club’s progress.

While the 21-year-old continues to be an important figure for the Hammers, Chelsea retain their interest in taking the midfielder back to Stamford Bridge, having let go of him in 2013.

Analysing Rice’s future, former top flight star McInally has insisted that he is currently the best young player in the league and has what it takes to play for European giants like Champions League holders Bayern Munich.

The ex-Aston Villa player is also of the view that Rice should be grouped in the same price bracket as Sancho.

“He is the best young player in the Premier League by a shooting mile, he is absolutely unbelievable“, McInally said on Footy Accumulators’ The Group Chat show.

“Talking about going back to Chelsea, I’m going to throw in [Manchester] City, [Manchester] United, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus.

“That’s how good he is, that’s where I think he has a chance of ending up as well.

“Jadon Sancho, what was it they [Borussia Dortmund] wanted?

“Yes [€120m], well, I’m saying minimum £118m for Declan Rice for West Ham to even be interested in letting the boy go.“

West Ham are keen to keep hold of Rice, but may face a battle to lock him down for the long term amid growing admiration for the midfielder.