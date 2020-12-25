Former Rangers star Sergio Porrini has revealed that he decided to join the Gers from Juventus as he was impressed with the club’s size and their passionate fans.

The Italian put an end to his four-year association with Serie A powerhouses Juventus to move to Scotland and join Glasgow giants Rangers in the summer of 1997.

Recalling his final days with the Old Lady, Porrini admitted that leaving the Italians was tough as he had reached consecutive Champions League finals with them and won one.

However, the former right-back, who had only played in Italy before heading to Scotland, explained that he was keen to take on a new challenge in another league and zeroed in on Rangers.

Porrini went on to reveal that he chose to join the Gers as he was impressed with the side’s importance in Scotland and their fans, who he labelled ‘crazy’, before recalling his experiences at Ibrox.

“It was a difficult choice, because I was leaving Juventus, with whom I had won the Champions League“, Porrini told Inside Futbol.

“I wanted to play in another league, to know a different type of football.

“I chose Rangers because they were a fantastic team, the most important in Scotland, with a wonderful stadium, Ibrox.

“The fans were crazy, there was an incredible atmosphere and it was a great experience for me.

“We won two titles and we fought in Europe against Valencia and Bayern Munich on an equal footing, losing only by a penalty.“

Porrini helped Rangers win two league titles, a Scottish Cup and a Scottish League Cup before returning to Italy in 2001.