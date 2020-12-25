Hibernian star Stevie Mallan has revealed that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes were his football heroes growing up.

Scholes and Gerrard, during their stints at Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, captivated football fans around the world as they dominated midfield, and as a young fan, Hibs midfielder Mallan idolised the duo.

And Mallan has now seen one of his idols at close quarters, albeit in a different capacity, as Gerrard leads Hibernian’s Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers.

Mallan is of the view that Gerrard and Scholes played without any fear while always backing themselves, and the midfielder revealed those qualities resonated with him as he eventually found his way to the green grass.

Long-range shooting is something Mallan is keen on improving and the 23-year-old added that he is incorporating techniques from both Scholes and Gerrard into his own game, as the former Premier League duo scored their fair share of screamers during their playing days.

Asked who he looked up to when he was young, Mallan told Hibernian’s official site: “Paul Scholes was the one for me. Steven Gerrard as well.

“They’d shoot from anywhere.

“I always thought that it you were able to get it [long range-shots] on target with enough power then there’s always a chance of something happening, whether it goes straight in or there’s the chance of someone knocking in a rebound

“Scholes and Gerrard had no fear.

“They backed themselves and their technique to have a go and that’s what I’ve always tried to incorporate into my own game.”

Rangers have strung together an unbeaten run in the top flight and are currently leading the standings with 53 points to their name, 17 points ahead of Hibernian, who will visit Ibrox at the weekend in their upcoming league clash.