Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stressed the need for the Reds to add defensive options in January as he believes if they are in a situation when a youngster has to play at centre-back week in, week out, it will cost them.

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit have lost senior centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long term injuries, while Joel Matip has also struggled with fitness issues.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho, along with academy starlets Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips, have all slotted in to the centre-back position whenever Klopp asked them to step up, but Reds legend Carragher feels a new recruit is needed in the defensive department in January.

Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League standings and Carragher is impressed with how the young players have risen to the challenge, but he feels it is not wise for the Merseyside giants to continue putting their trust in the inexperienced players as they will make mistakes.

The 42-year-old added that the Reds do not need to sign a defender who will be a certain starter, but just add an experienced head to offer another option.

“I think what I said on the back of Virgil van Dijk getting injured is, I felt Liverpool’s next big signing had to be a centre-back, but that was next summer and I am sure Liverpool as a club and their recruitment team probably knew that or looked at that”, Carragher said on Sky Sports News.

“I was just wondering whether they can bring that forward to January.

“Now they may look at the partnership between Fabinho and Matip.

“I mean who knows how far Virgil van Dijk is away from coming back, he actually might make the end of the season, I don’t know

“So, they may have things like that in the back of their mind also, but it is not necessarily about Liverpool buying someone to come straight into the team.

“You just need options there. They’ve got two young lads in reserves doing really well.

“I just think they could do with sort of strengthening.

“You do not want to get to the stages of a season where two young lads are playing together or one of them playing consistently week in week out because it would be, as I know, as a young player it is not easy playing at centre-back for a top team like that.

“And it will cost you because young players do make mistakes.”

Liverpool are yet to lose a game in the top flight in Van Dijk’s absence and have strung together a ten-game unbeaten streak which they will be keen on extending when they host West Brom on Sunday.