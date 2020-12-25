Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie has expressed his delight at how things are working out for him at Pittodrie and is enjoying his time with the Dons.

Derek McInnes’ side signed 22-year-old midfielder McCrorie from Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers on a season-long loan deal in the last transfer window.

While the Scot remains on the Gers’ books, Aberdeen also have a deal in place to make the youngster’s loan move permanent on a three-year deal next summer.

McCrorie has been a regular in McInnes’ side since joining the Dons in August and has expressed his delight at how things are working out for him at this new club.

The Rangers loanee also expressed his gratitude towards McInnes and the Aberdeen board for signing him before explaining how much he has been enjoying his time at Pittodrie so far.

“I have had my ups and downs this year, just like any footballer“, McCrorie told Red TV.

“I have loved moving to Aberdeen. It is a great club.

“I am grateful to the gaffer and the board for bringing me in and letting me play here.

“I am thoroughly enjoying it so far.”

McCrorie has made 18 appearances across all competitions for Aberdeen so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.