Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has backed the style of football employed by hed coach Marcelo Bielsa and insists that the Whites were fully aware a defeat such as their 6-2 loss at Manchester United could happen.

The 6-2 mauling by Manchester United at Old Trafford in their latest Premier League outing was Leeds’ heaviest defeat under Bielsa to date and raised question marks over the side playing in an open way.

The Whites have had a mixed bag of results in the top flight so far this season, having racked up five wins, two draws and seven losses in their 14 games.

Even though they have struggled to consistently churn out positive results this term with the style of football they play under Bielsa, Orta has expressed his strong belief that his team’s brand of football is bound to take them far.

Orta stressed that the Whites’ primary aim is to ensure their survival in the league and all at Elland Road have complete faith in their Argentine boss.

“We knew that with our style and the quality of our rivals one day something like this [the loss against Manchester United] could happen to us, but this same style has led us to where we are”, Orta told Spanish daily AS.

“We have an identity recognised by our people and it is one that will continue to take us far.

“The team believes in him.

“We are on our level.

“You have to keep your feet on the ground

“In the Premier League, of every three teams that earns promotion, the average is that 1.8 slip down [to the Championship] the following year.

“Since earning promotion, the objective in the first year is to stay [in the top flight] to stabilise the project.

“The second year we can calmly be more ambitious.”

Leeds will get the chance to put their Old Trafford disappointment behind them on Sunday when they host 16th placed Burnley at Elland Road in the top flight.