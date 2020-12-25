Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is keen to see the Whites give away fewer free-kicks and corner kicks in order to help avoid conceding goals from set pieces, but has urged the team to work harder when they do have to defend from dead ball situations.

The Whites have earned plaudits for the attacking brand of football they play under Marcelo Bielsa, but they have leaked 30 goals in the Premier League, the most in the division.

Concerns have been raised regarding how the Whites have a tendency to come undone during set-piece situations, with their defending letting them down on multiple occasions across their 14 league games.

And Dorigo, who admitted that Leeds need to improve their game while defending set-pieces, believes that a quick-fix can be gained by not giving away free-kicks and corner kicks too easily.

The 54-year-old though feels that the only way to fully address the situation is through hard work on the training pitch to improve.

Asked what Leeds can do to defend set pieces better, Dorigo said on LUTV: “Work harder at it.

“I think going back to not giving free-kicks away, not giving corner-kicks away so you are better in possession.

“Hopefully you have a lot more of the ball so the opportunity for them to flourish from set-pieces is less.

“But when we do give a corner kick away, we have to be better at it.

“It is as simple as that.

“So, it is interesting just the way we kind of mark up at corner kicks, whether you go zonal or whether you go man for man, when it is a combination of two.

“Whatever it is, the boys need to understand it and do it to their best ability, and go on and win that ball and make sure it does not end up in the back of the net.

“But I think that is an area that we can improve.”

Leeds could have two big set piece tests coming up with Premier League meetings with Burnley and West Brom now on the agenda.