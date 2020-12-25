Former Liverpool head of academy coaching Michael Beale has hailed the Reds’ decision to promote Julian Ward to the role of assistant sporting director as a fantastic appointment.

The Anfield outfit announced internal restructuring on Thursday, promoting loan pathways and football partnerships manager Ward to the role of assistant sporting director.

Ward, who joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2012, has been serving as the club’s loans manager over the last five years and has proven to be an asset for the Premier League champions.

His promotion to the role of assistant sporting director, in which he will provide support to sporting director Michael Edwards, is viewed as the reward for his excellent work as the club’s loans manager.

Having worked with Ward during his time at Liverpool, now Rangers first team coach Beale is aware of his quality and hailed Liverpool’s decision to promote him as fantastic.

“Fantastic appointment by Liverpool FC“, Beale wrote on Twitter.

“Julian Ward is top class.“

In his new role, Ward will be tasked with extending his already established contacts and aiding Edwards in selling and buying players, as well as contract negotiations.

Liverpool’s head of football projects and scouting operations, David Woodfine, has also been appointed as Ward’s successor, with the new title of director of loan management.