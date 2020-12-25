Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he has never said the style in which his team play is more important to him than getting results.

The Whites’ high-octane attacking brand of football was on full display when they thrashed Newcastle United 5-2 at home last Wednesday in the Premier League.

However, Leeds’ celebrations did not last long as they were put to the sword by Manchester United just three days after at Old Trafford, with the hosts putting six goals past the visitors.

It has been suggested that the Whites boss will not change the style his team’s approach to any game as he cares about how his team look on the pitch more than being concerned about the result, but Bielsa dismissed such claims as he denied ever saying that.

Bielsa stressed that the best way to win is to play well and he is analysing his team’s defeat against Manchester United to make sure that it will never happen again in the future.

Asked how his team are going to bounce back from their heavy loss at Old Trafford, Bielsa told a press conference: “By analysing the game and looking for the path to avoid it happening again.

“In respect to my style, this is part of the lie sold to the public.

“I have I have never said this, but this has been said by many influential people before.

“The best way to win is to play well.

“So, nobody can say I put style over results.

“It’s just another way to ridicule me.

“Nothing is said that casually in this medium. Everything has a second function.”

Leeds, who are currently 14 in the league standings with 17 points to their name, will look to get back to in win column when they host Burnley at Elland Road on Sunday.