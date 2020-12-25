Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed that the Whites squad have been feeling more at home in the Premier League despite their inconsistent start to the season.

The Yorkshire giants have 17 points in the bag from the opening 14 league games of the season and are sitting 14th in the Premier League table at the moment.

They have had some fine results, such as wins away at Everton and Aston Villa, but they have suffered heavy defeats as well such as the 6-2 loss at Manchester United last weekend.

Bamford admits that that atmosphere has been a bit sombre since the defeat at Old Trafford, but he believes the mood generally around the squad has been positive.

He also stressed that the Leeds players are feeling a lot more comfortable being in the Premier League with each passing day despite their up and down campaign thus far.

Asked about the atmosphere around Leeds, Bamford said on the official Leeds United Podcast: “It’s bouncing actually when we have a good result.

“The last few days have been a little bit quiet after the United result, but generally this season the atmosphere around the place has been brilliant.

“The boys kind of feel a little bit more at home in the Premier League after the way we started.

“I know we have been up and down, but we are in a good place and we have shown we can impact [games].

“Generally, it is very positive.”

Leeds will be hoping they can cut out leaking goals and continue with their attacking success as they bid to ensure they are still in the Premier League on Christmas Day next year.