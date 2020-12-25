Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes the Whites have had an impressive 2020 and is especially delighted that they have an identity under Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine tactician took just two years to take Leeds back to the Premier League, while also implementing an attractive brand of football.

This year has also seen the Whites catch the eye of many with their approach in the top flight and former defender Dorigo feels the achievements in 2020 should rank very highly for the club.

The ex-Whites star recalled how the Elland Road outfit were before Bielsa’s arrival and admitted that he was not sure if the club had an identity that the fans could relate to.

However, Dorigo is delighted that Bielsa has implemented a brand of football that the fans enjoy, effectively giving the Yorkshire-based club an identity.

“It [2020] has to rank very highly simply because I look at where we were, the pressure we were under, the players that we had and then the improvements that were made, but not only improvements in results, but style“, Dorigo said on LUTV.

“I really did wonder at times what identity, what is it to be a Leeds United player and a fan, what is it that I can relate to out on that pitch.

“I would watch games two, three years ago and I’m not sure [what Leeds’ identity was], it was some poor performances.

“Now what I have got is a style that I absolutely love – Leeds United fans, we know what it is about now because we’re at it for 90 minutes.”

Dorigo feels that 2020 as a whole should go down as a hugely impressive period for a Leeds side that give their all on the pitc.

“We give everything and I think the Yorkshire fans and the Leeds fans love that about the players and that’s what they do, they give absolutely everything physically and they are producing some incredible football.

“And that is down to Marcelo Bielsa and his style, so if you think where we have come from and what we are now producing at the end of that 12 month period it is pretty darn impressive.“

Bielsa is currently getting his first taste of Premier League football and the Argentine’s style and unwillingness to change it regardless of the opposition has already become a talking point.