Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Rangers have revealed their team and substitutes to welcome Jack Ross’ Hibernian side to Ibrox this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers boast an impressive 16-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and would pull 19 points clear, albeit potentially temporarily, if they can defeat Hibernian today.

Rangers last met Hibs at Easter Road in September and were held to a 2-2 draw.

The Gers have a flawless record in the league at Ibrox this term, having won all nine of their games, scoring 31 times and conceding on just one occasion.

Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs. In central defence, Connor Goldson partners Leon Balogun in central defence.

In midfield the Rangers manager selects Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo, while Ianis Hagi and Ryan Kent support Kemar Roofe.

If Gerrard wants to shake things up with his substitutions then he has options on the bench, including Alfredo Morelos and Cedric Itten.

Rangers Team vs Hibernian

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Roofe

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Helander, Zungu, Arfield, Defoe, Itten, Morelos, Barker