Fixture: Sheffield United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Everton have named their team and substitutes to go up against Chris Wilder’s struggling Sheffield United side at Bramall Lane this evening.

The Toffees suffered a blow in midweek when they exited the EFL Cup at the hands of Manchester United, but are on a run of three successive victories in the Premier League.

A win at Sheffield United this evening would put Everton second in the league table on 29 points and they will start as favourites to get the job done.

Carlo Ancelotti remains without defender Lucas Digne and midfielders Allan and James Rodriguez. Richarlison is also absent.

Between the sticks Ancelotti selects Jordan Pickford, with Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey operating as full-backs. Yerry Mina and Michael Keane are centre-backs.

Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi play and offer width, while Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure are in midfield. Gylfi Sigurdsson, the skipper tonight, supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Everton boss has options on the bench if he wants to change things, including Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes.

Everton Team vs Sheffield United

Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Gordon, Davies, Doucoure, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Olsen, Lossl, Kenny, Tosun, Nkounkou, Bernard, Gomes, Coleman, Branthwaite