Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has stressed the importance of passing the Hibernian test and getting all three points from a tough game at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

An Ianis Hagi goal in the first half was the difference as Rangers picked up another three points with a narrow 1-0 win over Hibernian at home.

The win consolidated their position at the top of the league table and further burnished their title credentials as they picked up maximum points despite not playing at their best at Ibrox.

Aribo stressed that the Rangers players are delighted as they managed to put in a solid performance and won the three points, despite Hibernian putting them under pressure during spells in the game.

It was a different kind of performance from Rangers against a good Hibernian side and the midfielder insisted that they need to keep doing their job every time they go out on the pitch.

Aribo said on Rangers TV: “The boys are buzzing.

“I just thought we needed to get that result today and we needed to put in a good performance.

“We stayed solid together, we were under the cosh, but we did what we had to do today.

“It’s really pleasing because no two games are the same.

“We just need to go out there every single game, have the right mindset and push through.”

Rangers are in action again on Wednesday evening when they will take on St. Mirren before hosting Celtic in the Old Firm derby next Saturday.