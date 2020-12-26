Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has warned the Whites that Burnley will try to make Sunday’s Premier League encounter between the two teams an ugly affair, but stressed the result is the most important thing for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

The Whites have busy run of fixtures ahead of them as they host Burnley and then make the trip to take on Sam Allardyce’s West Brom on Tuesday.

Both Leeds’ upcoming opponents are currently below them in the league standings and Dorigo feels games against those sides in and around them are crucial for the Whites.

Dorigo stressed that the best way for Leeds to prevent themselves from slipping further down the table is through avoiding defeats and winning against teams who are currently below them in the standings.

The 54-year-old added he is expecting the Whites to face a regimented, rigid team in Burnley, who will try to make the game an ugly one.

“Now what we have to do is keep the Burnleys and West Broms below us as well and that means not losing and if we can win all the better”, Dorigo said on LUTV.

“It is going to be a different type of game as well.

“I have looked at Burnley throughout this season and I watched a bit of the Wolves [2-1 win for Burnley] game as well,

“They are regimented, do not expect them to come out and go toe to toe, end to end stuff.

“They are going to be very rigid.

“That 4-4-2, set-pieces of course, strength at central-defence as well, good ‘keeper in Nick Pope.

“So, it is not going to be easy.

“We will try to make it attractive; they will try to make it ugly and that is how the game is going to go.

“But it is all about the result and that is really important.”

Former Leeds striker Chris Wood scored for Burnley in their recent 2-1 win over Wolves, while ex-Whites shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was on the bench.