Chelsea are not prepared to loan out teenage midfielder Faustino Anjorin in the winter window, despite receiving offers from several clubs in the Premier League and the Championship.

The 19-year-old midfielder has progressed through the Chelsea academy and started in a Champions League this season for the Blues.

He made his debut in the Premier League last season, has also featured in the EFL Cup and is considered one of the brightest young talents in the Chelsea academy.

There has been talk of Chelsea loaning him out in the winter window with the view to him playing regular first-team football in the second half of the season.

And it has been claimed that several clubs from the Premier League and the Championship have tabled bids to sign him on loan.

But Chelsea are not ready to entertain any of the offers and want to keep him around the first-team squad in the latter half of the campaign, according to The Athletic.

The plan is to continue to give Anjorin a taste of first-team football at Chelsea and help him develop over the course of the coming months.

Frank Lampard believes he will provide quality cover for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi in the squad, especially with their injury troubles.