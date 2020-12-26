Fixture: Leicester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his matchday squad for the Red Devil’s Premier League clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

Solskjaer’s side are going into the game knowing that another win on the road today would take them to second in the Premier League table.

Solskjaer has a back three of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire, while Daniel James and Luke Shaw appear set for wing-back roles.

Fred and Scott McTominay will line up as the midfield pairing sitting in front of the defence, with Bruno Fernandes playing as the creative spark in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils’ attack will be led by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, as they hunt goals against Leicester.

Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are some of the big names available to Solskjaer if he wants to change the game from the bench.

Manchester United Team vs Leicester City

De Gea, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, James, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Henderson, Telles, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Matic, Pogba, Van de Beek, Cavani, Greenwood