Fixture: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Arsenal have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Frank Lampard’s Chelsea as they try to get their season back on track.

The Gunners have the second worst form record in the Premier League over the last six games, with only Sheffield United having picked up fewer points.

They have also won just two of their seven league games at the Emirates Stadium this term and boss Mikel Arteta is now under serious pressure.

For the meeting with Chelsea, Arteta picks Bernd Leno in goal, while he selects a back four of Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Kieran Tierney.

In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny will try to dominate, while Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka also play. Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette are goal threats.

Arteta has options on the bench if he needs to try to change the flow of the game, including Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng and Dani Ceballos.

Arsenal Team vs Chelsea

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Saka, Martinelli, Lacazette

Substitutes: Runarsson, Cedric, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Willock, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang