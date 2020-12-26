Former Rangers star Sergio Porrini believes now is the right time for the Gers to win the title, with Steven Gerrard’s men playing fine football and Celtic no longer the same team.

The Light Blues boast a commanding lead over rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and are hopeful of ending the Bhoys’ domination of the domestic game.

While Celtic have a chance to close the gap with Rangers due to their games in hand, Porrini is still confident that this season can see the Gers claim the title.

Explaining his comments, the ex-Light Blues defender stressed Celtic do not look like the team that won nine league titles in a row and also feels Gerrard is building something good at Ibrox.

“This is the right year for Rangers to win the title“, Porrini told Inside Futbol.

“After nine seasons, Celtic are no longer the same team and Gerrard’s club is building something important.“

Porrini also provided his thoughts on Rangers boss Gerrard, who he feels is making good progress as a manager, although he does not feel he is yet elite level.

“He was a great player!” the Italian told us.

“As a manager, he isn’t yet a top coach, but he is working very well.

“Last year he was criticised by fans.

“But this season he is managing the situation and his team play beautiful football.“

Rangers can deal potentially a hammer blow to Celtic’s hopes of reeling them in if they can put the Bhoys to the sword in the Old Firm clash between the two teams in early January.