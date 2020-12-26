Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has insisted that his remit as boss is to keep the club in the Premier League and supporters must accept where the Magpies are at present.

Bruce is coming under increasing pressure at St James’ Park and on Saturday evening saw his side slip to another defeat, going down 2-0 at Manchester City, in a game which saw the Magpies register 24 per cent possession and two shots on target.

Newcastle are without a win in their last four games in all competitions and sit 12th in the Premier League standings with 18 points from 14 games.

Bruce is aware of the unhappiness of some Newcastle fans, but insists the remit at the club is simply to survive in the Premier League and the supporters must accept it.

“The fans are like we are”, Bruce was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“They have to accept where we are.

“My remit is to keep us in the Premier League.

“For a lot of people that isn’t good enough, but we have to accept it.”

Bruce chose not to risk star striker Callum Wilson at Manchester City and he remained an unused substitute.

Newcastle face an acid test in their final game of 2020 as champions Liverpool are due to visit St James’ Park.

Then Bruce welcomes Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, before an FA Cup trip to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.