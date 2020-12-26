Fixture: Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Manchester City have named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United side to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League contest this evening.

Pep Guardiola has his men sitting in ninth spot in the Premier League standings with 23 points from their opening 13 games and he will be keen for them to put Newcastle to the sword tonight.

The last meeting between the two teams last season saw Manchester City thrash Newcastle 5-0, but the victory is their only win in the last three league encounters between the sides.

Guardiola has Ederson in goal tonight, while in defence he picks Joao Cancelo and Nathan Ake as full-backs, with Ruben Dias and John Stones slotting into central defence.

Further up the pitch the Manchester City boss opts to deploy Ilkay Gundogan and Rodrigo, while Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ferran Torres support Raheem Sterling.

If Guardiola wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

Manchester City Team vs Newcastle United

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (c), Bernardo, Torres, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Aguero, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer