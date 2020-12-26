Former Rangers forward Gordon Dalziel has no doubt that Ryan Kent will start against Celtic, despite his levels having dipped of late.

Rangers paid big money to snap up Kent from Liverpool on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019, while last summer they then resisted an approach from Leeds Untied for his services.

He scored four goals in Rangers’ opening six Scottish Premiership games, but has netted just once in his last 13 league outings, with questions being raised by some over his continued starts.

Dalziel though is sure that Gers boss Steven Gerrard will pick Kent in the starting eleven against Celtic at the weekend and insists the winger’s status as a game changer is why he is picked so often.

“He’ll be in the team against Celtic. He’s in the team because he is a game changer”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“Yes his overall play hasn’t been up to the normal standards at the beginning of the season; he’s taken a little bit of a dip.

“But he is a game changer.

“He is one of these guys who can do nothing for 60, 70 minutes, but then drop his shoulder, put it in the top corner or creates something that wins games”, he added.

Kent has scored two goals in seven outings against Celtic, ending up on the winning side on four occasions, a record he will hope to improve at the weekend.