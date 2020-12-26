Mark Wilson does not believe that Nir Bitton can be classed as a midfielder anymore and should be started in central defence for Celtic against Rangers at the weekend.

Celtic beat Hamilton 3-0 on Saturday to remain 16 points behind rivals Rangers, with three games in hand on their title rivals.

Boss Neil Lennon opted to play Bitton in central defence alongside Kristoffer Ajer as the Bhoys kept a clean sheet; Shane Duffy was an unused substitute in the Scottish Premiership clash.

The meeting with title rivals Rangers is now looming and debate is raging over how Lennon will set up a defence which has leaked goals this term, in a game which could be a must win for the Bhoys.

Wilson insists he would deploy Bitton in central defence against Rangers and dismissed thoughts he is primarily a midfielder.

“I would play Bitton”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“Bitton isn’t a centre-mid anymore. Bitton has played that long at centre-half, you’ve got to be known as a centre-half.

“Yes [I’d play him at Rangers], I think he’s more composed.

“Maybe Ajer at right-back and bring in [Christopher] Jullien.

“Bitton is a better bet than Duffy is at the minute.”

Celtic have so far conceded 14 times in their 17 Scottish Premiership games so far this season, while Rangers have leaked just five goals in 20 games.