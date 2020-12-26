Everton match-winner Gylfi Sigurdsson has hailed the Toffees moving up to second in the Premier League table after a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United.

Sigurdsson was on target for Carlo Ancelotti’s men with just ten minutes left of the Premier League encounter at Bramall Lane and the three points have pushed Everton up to second, two points behind Liverpool, albeit having played a game more.

The clash at Bramall Lane was a tight affair, with little in the way of chances for either team, but Everton came out on top and Sigurdsson is delighted.

The Iceland international hailed moving up to second in the Premier League as fantastic.

“We were patient. It was a very tough game. They are a tough team, especially at home and it is tough to play against them”, Sigurdsson told the BBC.

“They could have scored one just before half time so I think whoever scored first in this game would have a very good chance to go on and win.

“It is fantastic, we’ve picked up after a dip in form so we would like to keep this going.

“Nice to be second in the league.”

Everton face a test of their aspirations this season when they are next in action at home against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Toffees then welcome in the new year by rolling out the red carpet for former boss David Moyes and his West Ham United outfit.