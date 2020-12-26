Fikayo Tomori, who has been linked with Leeds United, is likely to push for a permanent move away from Chelsea in the January transfer rather than accepting another loan move, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old defender’s stock has fallen at Chelsea this season and he has made just three appearances for the club.

He rejected a loan move to West Ham United on the final day of the last transfer window and is expected to leave Chelsea in January in some capacity.

Chelsea are prepared to loan him out as the club still rate him, but want to see him play regular first-team football in the second half of the season.

But it has been claimed that the defender is tired of being on the periphery of the Chelsea squad and is set to push for a permanent move.

The centre-back is believed to be keen on finding a permanent solution rather than being farmed out on loan one more time.

Chelsea still favour a loan move and he is wanted at Ligue 1 side Rennes, who were also interested in him last summer.

Leeds also have their eyes on Tomori and with injury problems at the club, the Whites could consider a move for him.

A loan move would have to come with guarantees that the defender would be playing regular first-team football however, and Chelsea saw Izzy Brown handed little in the way of game time under Marcelo Bielsa when he recovered from injury, while Lewis Baker was also little used by the Whites.