Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero is exploring a move to the MLS during the January transfer window after dropping down to third choice shot-stopper at Stamford Bridge, according to The Athletic.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper started the FA Cup final last season for Chelsea, but following the arrival of Edouard Mendy in the last window, he is now the third choice in Frank Lampard’s squad.

Dropping from playing in important games for Chelsea last term to being the third choice has not made the Argentine happy this season.

The goalkeeper believes he still has football left in him and it has been claimed that he is prepared to move on from Chelsea in January.

And the shot-stopper is now considering options to move to the United States to play in the MLS from January onwards.

He is exploring crossing the pond and is ready to end his time at Chelsea when the window opens next month.

Lampard is sympathetic to Caballero’s plight and the Chelsea manager is ready to let him leave in the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen which MLS sides might be looking to snap up the 39-year-old custodian.