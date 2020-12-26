Steven Gerrard has admitted that he has to win a trophy at Rangers soon as talk of progress is not enough at Ibrox.

Rangers have a commanding lead at the top of the league table, while playing three games more than second-placed Celtic.

The Gers are the favourites to win the league title and stop Celtic from winning ten-in-a-row this season, but they also bear the scars of previous campaigns where Gerrard’s side fell apart after the winter break.

Rangers have not won a major Scottish honour since winning the league in 2011 and Gerrard conceded that winning a trophy is essential at Ibrox and it needs to happen soon.

He is clear that he has overseen a lot of progress since his arrival in 2018, but admitted that all the talk of Rangers moving forward will do little if they do not win a trophy this season.

“The next trophy will be a big deal”, Gerrard told The Athletic.

“There have been a lot of stepping stones and progression.

“The statistics make for good reading if you go year-by-year, but the reality is that we’ve got to deliver silverware.

“This club is built on success.

“It’s a very traditional, historic club and there’s a big spotlight and responsibility to deliver trophies.

“Progress is not enough.

“Statistics are not enough.

“You’ve got to deliver, it’s as simple as that.”

While Rangers’ wait for a trophy continues, their Old Firm rivals Celtic have won the last 12 on offer in Scotland; neither club will win this season’s Scottish League Cup, after their respective exits.