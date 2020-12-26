Fixture: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named his matchday squad for the Blues’ Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Lampard’s side recovered from back-to-back defeats with a win over West Ham on Monday night and they will look to get three more points in another London derby today.

The Chelsea boss has tinkered with his defensive structure with Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva playing as the centre-back pairing at the Emirates with Reece James and Ben Chilwell in the full-back positions.

Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante will form the midfield base for Chelsea, with Mason Mount tasked with the job of providing creativity from the middle of the park.

Tammy Abraham has retained his place in the team and will lead the forward line, which includes Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner on either flank.

Olivier Giroud, Kai Havertz and Billy Gilmour are some of the options Lampard has on the bench today at the Emirates.

Chelsea Team vs Arsenal

Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Kovacic, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Emerson, Joriginho, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud