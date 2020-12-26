Tottenham Hotspur want to offload players and generate finances through doing so before they will make additions during the January transfer window, according to football.london.

Jose Mourinho’s men have been touted as Premier League title contenders, though back to back losses at Liverpool and at home to Leicester City have seen Spurs tumble down the league table.

The Tottenham boss could look to make additions in the January window, which opens next week, and Spurs have been linked with a number of potential signings to inject fresh impetus into their season.

However, the club will only look to sign fresh faces if they can generate money through offloading fringe players.

A number of players could depart north London, with question marks over the futures of midfielders Dele Alli and Gedson Fernandes.

Harry Winks could also exit Tottenham as he looks for regular game time during the second half of the season.

Tottenham are not likely to be short of suitors for their fringe stars, but it remains to be seen if any proposals which satisfy the club arrive and when in the window they might come.

Spurs sit eighth in the Premier League, but are only four points off second place and can start to push forward again by picking up three points on Sunday away at Wolves, while a visit from Fulham represents their final game of 2020.