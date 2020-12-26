Steven Gerrard has conceded that his Rangers side have to prove that they can go the distance in the title race and admitted that the next six months are going to be massive for the Ibrox club.

Rangers are 16 points ahead of Celtic in the title race at the moment, albeit playing three games more than their Glasgow rivals.

Steven Gerrard’s side are the favourites to win the league, but the memories of last season where they fell apart after the winter break are still fresh and the Gers are not taking anything for granted.

The Rangers boss admits that his side have taken massive strides this season in Scotland and in Europe, but is aware that they have won nothing yet in the ongoing campaign.

He admitted that the next six months are going to be huge for Rangers and his side have to prove that they can last in the title race until the end and complete the job.

“I’m really content with where we are right now”, Gerrard told The Athletic.

“In terms of the records we’ve set and qualifying for Europe each year, getting to the last 16 of the Europa League last season, qualifying top of our group for the first time this season — those are important, positive steps.

“But the reality is that the next six months are big.

“We don’t want to shy away from that.

“We need to accept it and try to enjoy it.

“I’ve still got to prove myself and we’ve got to prove that we can go the distance.

“When the prizes are given out at the end of the season, we’ve got to be there.

“Otherwise, inevitably, people start talking about your job and whether you deserve to be in the job and has it taken you too long to deliver.

“I’m well aware of all the noise that comes from the outside with that.”

Rangers have already missed out on a chance to win a trophy this season when they crashed out of the Scottish League Cup at the quarter-final stage.