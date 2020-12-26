Gordon Dalziel thinks if Rangers win their next two games then the race for the Scottish Premiership title is over and the trophy is heading to Ibrox.

Rangers squeezed out a slender 1-0 win over Hibernian on Saturday and though Celtic won at Hamilton, they remain 16 points ahead, albeit having played three games more than the Bhoys.

Steven Gerrard’s men face St Mirren and Celtic in their next two games and for former Gers star Dalziel, if Rangers win both games then the league title race is effectively over.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “If Rangers win their next two games then for me the league is over, they’ve won the league.

“So it shows you how important it is to keep momentum, keep winning.

“Steven Gerrard even came out and said I’m very happy with the players. Hibs made it difficult, Hibs played well today.

“They did create chances and they had good opportunities.”

Celtic face Dundee United before taking on Rangers at Ibrox and Neil Lennon’s men will want to record a good win ahead of what will be an intense encounter between the two Glasgow sides.

Rangers have though won their last two meetings with Celtic, both of them at Celtic Park, and will start the Old Firm clash as favourites.