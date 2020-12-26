Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that narrowly missing out on winning the league title as a player at Liverpool has been acting as motivation to win the Scottish Premiership as a manager with Rangers.

The Glasgow giants are looking to end Celtic’s era of domination in Scotland this season and have made steady progress under Gerrard since 2018.

They are now 16 points ahead of Celtic at the top of the league, albeit playing three games more, and are the favourites to go on to win the league title at the end of the campaign.

Gerrard never won the Premier League as a player with Liverpool, but did come close to winning it in 2014 before the Reds collapsed in the final few games of the season.

The Liverpudlian conceded that it is acting as a massive motivation as he looks to lead Rangers to the Scottish Premiership.

He feels success with Rangers could help him to heal the pain of not winning the league title at Liverpool

“Yes, it’s definitely a motivation”, the former midfielder told The Athletic.

“Having that happen and how it happened towards the end of my Liverpool career was a real, brutal low for me.

“As a group and a team and a club, it was a big disappointment because we came so close.

“The fact they’ve won the title since then and are current champions — which is fantastic for me to see — has certainly helped the healing.

“But from a personal point of view, having a big high as a coach and manager would certainly contribute to that healing as well.”

Rangers have not won the Scottish Premiership since 2011 and are looking to stop Celtic from winning a tenth league title in a row this season.