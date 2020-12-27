Juventus have been offered the opportunity to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal, with the Gunners subsidising a portion of his wages.

The Italian champions are looking closely at their options for the January transfer window, which is due to open next week, and are keen to bring in another striker as a priority.

They are being offered a host of players in different positions though and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, have had Ozil proposed to them.

Juventus have had contact with Ozil’s entourage and Arsenal are prepared to let him leave for free and pay a portion of his salary over the course of a six-month loan.

Ozil is under contract with Arsenal until next summer, but has been frozen out of the first team picture at the Emirates Stadium.

He faces the prospect of playing no competitive football until next summer if he chooses to stay at Arsenal, though Ozil has been reluctant to move on previously and it remains to be seen if he has changed his view.

It is also unclear whether Juventus would be willing to sign the playmaker.

Juventus currently sit just sixth in Italy’s Serie A, ten points behind league leaders AC Milan.