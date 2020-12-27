West Ham United boss David Moyes is keen to sign a striker who has a similar skill set to Michail Antonio, according to The Athletic.

The Hammers could look to bolster their squad in the January transfer window, which opens for business next week, and extra firepower is on Moyes’ agenda.

The West Ham boss has a clear idea of the qualities he is looking for in a new hitman and is keen on a player with a similar skill set to that of Antonio.

Moyes is not tipped to go into the transfer window unless he spies a bargain, but saw the benefits of making signings in January last season.

Bournemouth striker Josh King has been linked with West Ham and the Norway international is keen to move on from the Cherries following their relegation to the Championship.

Czech side Slavia Prague, who have lost both Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek to West Ham, could see the Hammers come knocking again though.

Young striker Abdallah Sima is on the Hammers’ radar and has netted an impressive 14 times in just 20 outings for Slavia Prague so far this term.

Sima, under contract at Slavia Prague until 2023, has grabbed goals on the European stage, striking against Nice and Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Europa League.