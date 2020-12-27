Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that centre-back Diego Llorente suffered a setback on Wednesday.

All eyes were on Llorente potentially being involved for Leeds in their home clash against Burnley at Elland Road, but he was missing from the matchday squad when it was named.

Leeds managed to keep a clean sheet and record a 1-0 win thanks to an early Patrick Bamford penalty, with Pascal Struijk stepping into central defence to partner Luke Ayling.

Bielsa was asked after the match about Llorente and confirmed he suffered a setback in the week which meant he could not be involved against Burnley.

He told his post match press conference that Llorente had “a setback on Wednesday. From there he was not involved and he stopped being an option.”

The Spanish defender will also miss Leeds’ meeting with West Brom on Tuesday.

Bielsa was delighted with how Stuijk fared and added: “He was very influential and contributed a lot to our defensive solidity in the middle.”

The clean sheet will be welcomed by Leeds due to increased questions about their defence with a record of 30 goals conceded so far in the Premier League.

Bielsa will now aim for Leeds to record back to back wins by going to West Brom and beating Sam Allardyce’s West Brom on Tuesday.