Former Rangers winger Neil McCann thinks that Ryan Kent is suffering with a lack of confidence and as a result is overthinking things.

Kent started the season in fine form, but his performances over recent weeks have come under the microscope due to a lack of goals and assists.

The winger continues to be trusted with regular starts by Steven Gerrard and featured for Rangers in their 1-0 win over Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday.

McCann thinks the root of Kent’s dip in form is down to a lack of confidence, which means that he is tightening up at times and overthinking what he wants to do.

However, the former Ger feels the winger is still putting a shift in for the team and as such is impacting games.

“Kent maybe for me is lacking a little bit of confidence”, McCann said on Rangers TV after the win over Hibs.

“He’s still impacting the game by being a good team player, working, but things are not quite happening for him.

“When you’re too hard on yourself you tighten up a little bit and it becomes a wee bit mechanical because he’s not then running on instinct, he’s overthinking his game for me”, he added.

Kent will be looking to get amongst the goals next weekend when Rangers face a crunch clash against rivals Celtic, where victory could see the Bhoys’ title hopes all but ended.