Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has indicated his frustration at his side being held to a 1-1 draw away at Wolves on Sunday evening.

Mourinho was looking for his Spurs side to take full advantage of Liverpool dropping two points earlier in the day, the Reds being held by West Brom at Anfield, and his men looked to have made the perfect start when Tanguy Ndombele scored in the first minute.

Spurs could not add to their single goal though, something Mourinho accepts they never looked close to doing, and were made to pay when Wolves equalised in the final ten minutes.

Mourinho believes that defensively his Spurs side put in a solid enough performance in the Premier League game.

The Portuguese indicated his displeasure with the attacking side of the game though and revealed he would like his players to repeat what he told them at half time.

“I think it was a solid performance by the defensive point of view, to play against Wolves and I don’t remember Hugo [Lloris] making an important save, which means a lot”, Mourinho told Spurs TV.



“But when you score in the first minute you have 89 minutes to score more goals, and we didn’t, and we were not even very close to scoring more goals.

“[Frustrated?] I would like the players to tell you what I told [them] at half time.

“I would like them to tell you.”

Tottenham have not scored more than once in a Premier League game since beating Arsenal at the start of the month and have not hit the net three times in a game in the league since October, against West Ham.