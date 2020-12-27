Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stressed that Joel Matip simply cannot handle the demands of regular Premier League football, with the champions desperately needing to sign another defender in the January window.

The January transfer window opens for business next week, but Liverpool are reluctant to spend money on another centre-back, despite Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk being out with long term injuries.

Liverpool did not replace Dejan Lovren in the summer after selling him and Matip, the only senior centre-back at the club, was forced off in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against West Brom.

Carragher feels it is clear to see that no matter how good Matip is, he cannot handle regular Premier League football.

He said on Sky Sports: “Joel Matip is just too injury prone.

“His body just can’t take the rigours of playing in Premier League football week in, week out.

“We’ve known that since he joined [but] he is a really good player.”

And Carragher insists Liverpool simply have to dip into the January transfer window and sign another experienced centre-back to avoid having to play youngsters in the heart of defence for an extended period.

“At this moment Liverpool have got one senior centre-back who is available this season and he’s injury prone.

“So they have to, they have to do something in January.”

Next up for Liverpool is a visit to Newcastle United and it remains to be seen who Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will deploy as his two centre-halves at St James’ Park.