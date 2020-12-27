Liverpool legend John Aldridge has admitted he loves watching Leeds United in action, but will turn off the TV if he sees West Brom on it, after seeing the Baggies close up at Anfield.

Aldridge watched a highly regimented West Brom side grab a 1-1 draw at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday evening and did not enjoy the football he saw from Sam Allardyce’s men.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the Premier League encounter in just the 12th minute and the hosts were in control, but the champions could not kick on as West Brom looked to frustrate them.

The Baggies then made the Reds pay for not scoring again when they levelled with eight minutes left through a Semi Ajayi header which went in off the post.

It finished 1-1 and West Brom are next in action against Leeds, a side that Aldridge admits he loves watching, in contrast to the Baggies.

“I like watching Leeds. I love watching Leeds, the way they play football, it’s lovely to watch”, Aldridge said post match on LFC TV.

“But I think I might just give West Brom a miss if they are ever on Sky [laughs].”

The former Reds hitman though is willing to salute the way West Brom defended at Anfield.

“I thought they defended fantastic tonight”, Aldridge said.

“As poor as we were, you’ve got to give them credit for nullifying us.

“They did really, really well.”

West Brom are due to welcome an Aldridge admired Leeds to the Hawthorns on Tuesday evening and Allardyce will be keen to see his men try to drag the Whites back towards the bottom three and push his own side closer to safety.