Fixture: West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 UK time

West Ham United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Graham Potter’s Brighton side in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes has West Ham sitting in tenth spot in the league standings and victory today would not see the Hammers move up the table, but would close the gap on ninth placed Southampton to a single point.

The hosts went down to a 3-0 loss at Chelsea in their last outing and have not won in their last two games at the London Stadium, while they have not beaten Brighton in the Premier League, their last win over the Seagulls coming in the Championship.

For the Brighton game, Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at the back he selects Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell, while Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson also play.

Further up the pitch West Ham have Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Mark Noble in midfield, with Jarrod Bowen supporting striker Sebastien Haller.

If Moyes wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals.

West Ham United Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Bowen, Haller

Substitutes: Randolph, Fredericks, Diop, Dawson, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Benrahma