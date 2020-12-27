Fixture: Leeds United vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their team and starting eleven to play host to Burnley in a Premier League fixture at Elland Road this afternoon.

The Yorkshire giants were crushed 6-2 by Manchester United on their last outing and will be keen to return to winning ways, with a run of three defeats in their last four games now having seen them slip to within six points of the bottom three.

Marcelo Bielsa continues to have injury issues with Robin Koch still sidelined, while Adam Forshaw is a long term absentee.

Bielsa picks Illan Meslier between the sticks, while in defence he opts for Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski as full-backs. In central defence, Luke Ayling partners Pascal Struijk, who is in for the injured Liam Cooper.

Kalvin Phillips slots into midfield for Leeds, while Mateusz Klich also starts. Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Rodrigo all support striker Patrick Bamford.

The Leeds boss has options on the bench if needed against the Clarets, including Pablo Hernandez and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs Burnley

Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Jenkins, Casey, Davis, Shackleton, Costa, Roberts, Hernandez, Poveda