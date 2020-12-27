Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue is closing in on an exit from Vicarage Road and will be in Spain in the coming hours.

The French midfielder was linked with leaving Watford following their relegation from the Premier League, but is still on the books at the now Championship outfit.

Capoue though is now poised to seal his departure from Watford and is bound for La Liga side Villarreal, according to French radio station RMC.

The midfielder is expected to arrive in Spain in the coming hours as he looks to put the finishing touches to his switch.

Capoue is expected to put pen to paper to a two-and-a-half year contract with Villarreal, who sit fourth in La Liga.

The Spanish outfit are finalising the deal with Watford for Capoue and are moving to quickly put the move over the line.

He has clocked eleven appearances for Watford in the Championship so far this season, picking up three yellow cards, but looks unlikely to add to that number.

Capoue will depart Vicarage Road having made a total of 181 appearances for Watford.