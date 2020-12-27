Jose Mourinho has bemoaned his Tottenham Hotspur side’s inability to kill matches after taking early leads, following a 1-1 draw at Wolves.

With Chelsea losing at Arsenal and Liverpool being held by West Brom, Spurs had the opportunity to collect a crucial three Premier League points at Wolves on Sunday evening and looked on the way to doing so when Tanguy Ndombele scored in the very first minute of the game.

However, Tottenham could not add to their advantage and Wolves gradually grew in confidence in the game, ultimately getting their reward four minutes from full time when Romain Saiss struck.

Mourinho is frustrated with the result and feels it was the result of his Tottenham side not being ambitious enough with the ball.

The Portuguese tactician also believes that Spurs simply do not kill teams off the way they should after they get themselves in front early on.

“We had control of the game but we had 89 minutes to score more goals and we didn’t”, Mourinho told his post match press conference.

“It was not about scoring more goals, it was about not being dangerous or being ambitious.

“We had 89 minutes to score more goals.

“We score early goals and we don’t kill matches”, the Tottenham boss added.

Mourinho will be looking for his men to return to winning ways in their next game, which comes at home against Fulham, while they then welcome in 2021 by playing host to Marcelo Bielsa’s free-scoring Leeds United side.