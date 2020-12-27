Fixture: Liverpool vs West Brom

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Sam Allardyce’s West Brom outfit to Anfield for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have eased to the top of the Premier League table and sent out a statement of intent with a 7-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace in their last match.

They currently boast a two-point lead over Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton and can increase that advantage by beating second bottom West Brom today.

Klopp has players returning to fitness, but the clash comes too soon for midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

In goal Klopp picks Alisson, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson operate as Liverpool’s full-backs this afternoon.

At centre-back, Klopp selects Joel Matip and Fabinho.

In midfield the Liverpool manager deploys Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are up top.

Klopp has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner.

Liverpool Team vs West Brom

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, R Williams, Phillips, N Williams