Arsenal continue to hold an interest in French midfielder Christopher Nkunku, but RB Leipzig are unlikely to sell him in the winter transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Their interest in Nkunku is not new as they wanted to sign him in the January transfer window of 2019 and six months later he joined RB Leipzig.

Sven Mislintat pushed Arsenal to sign the midfielder, but the Gunners looked at other options and signed Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona.

Nkunku has been a key player for RB Leipzig since joining the club but Arsenal remain interested in the midfielder.

It has been claimed that the club are considering making a move in the winter window to sign him, but a deal is rated as unlikely to happen.

RB Leipzig are in the middle of a title race this season and are unlikely to want to sell any of their key players in the January window.

Nkunku is a major player in their squad and the chances of Arsenal landing him in the middle of the season are slim.

The Gunners want to sign a creative midfielder in January but that is unlikely to be the TB Leipzig star despite their interest in him.