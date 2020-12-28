Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman feels that Joel Matip is likely to be on the sidelines for a while after picking up an injury against West Brom on Sunday night.

Liverpool dropped points at Anfield on Sunday when West Brom managed to take a point from a 1-1 draw on Merseyside.

There was more bad news for the Reds as Matip left the pitch hobbling on the hour mark and further exacerbated Liverpool’s injury woes at the back.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are expected to miss the season and Matip has also struggled with injuries, featuring in just eight league games thus far.

And McManaman feels Liverpool should be preparing themselves to be without the defender for some time as the injury did not look good when the defender left the pitch on Sunday.

The former Red said on Premier League TV: “There is going to be a period with no Matip, judging by his reaction.

“This is not something that is slow to come on, this just happens instantly and normally that’s a while.

“Even in the best-case scenario, if he pulls his abductor or anything like that, it is a good month off.”

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp decides to trust young defenders Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips if Matip is out of action for several weeks.