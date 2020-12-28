Former Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban is continuing to impress at Trabzonspor and has earned a substantial pay increase, according to GHANASoccernet.

Leeds snapped Ekuban up from Italian side Chievo Verona in the summer of 2017 and the Ghana international was regarded as a promising talent.

He struggled to live up to expectations though and made 21 appearances for the Whites before being loaned to Trabzonspor, who then signed him on a permanent basis in 2019.

The Ghana international has continued to kick on at the Turkish club and has seen wages of €1m paid over the course of 2020.

Trabzonspor handed Ekuban bonus payments, helping to boost his salary.

It is claimed the Black Sea Storm want to be in a good position to see off any interest in the 26-year-old in the January transfer window.

Scottish champions Celtic are amongst the clubs to have been linked with the former Leeds man.

Ekuban had previously been taking home an annual salary of €750,000 at Trabzonspor, agreed when he penned his permanent deal with the club.